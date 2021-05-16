Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Rent-A-Center accounts for 1.5% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.16% of Rent-A-Center worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCII. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

RCII opened at $57.61 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

