Ibex Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,553 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.9% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $268.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.