Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 3,234 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.6% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $569.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $314.96 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $581.32 and a 200-day moving average of $546.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

