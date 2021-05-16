Ï„Bitcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,904.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $15.12 million and $2,904.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $48,777.40 or 1.06184063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00089227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.67 or 0.00482553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00227381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $535.79 or 0.01166373 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00040882 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

