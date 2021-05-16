ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Tops $3.92 on Top Exchanges

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00088854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.37 or 0.00494976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.27 or 0.00228488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004911 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $558.18 or 0.01188964 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00040818 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

