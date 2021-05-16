ICHI (ICHI) Price Down 34.6% This Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. ICHI has a total market cap of $28.47 million and $128,175.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $9.80 or 0.00019899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00092692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.19 or 0.00515925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00232311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004945 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.93 or 0.01173021 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00040345 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,460 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

