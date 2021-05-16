ICHI Price Down 44.6% Over Last 7 Days (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.28 or 0.00018361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $24.03 million and $200,977.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00089421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.23 or 0.00470871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.81 or 0.00232536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041435 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.68 or 0.01148577 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,904,158 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.