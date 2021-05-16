ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $2.81 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $239,172,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,286.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,203.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

