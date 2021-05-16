Iconic Token Price Down 21.6% Over Last Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $1,495.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001383 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00092090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.26 or 0.00477720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00230423 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004838 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.36 or 0.01167429 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

