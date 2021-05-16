ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,312 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.09% of ICU Medical worth $91,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $3,076,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,956,474.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,968 shares of company stock worth $14,325,829. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $199.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.57 and a 52 week high of $227.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.03.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

