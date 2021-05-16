IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,538 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of IDACORP worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in IDACORP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 1,695.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 23,596 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in IDACORP by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 933.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

IDACORP stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average is $93.87. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $104.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

