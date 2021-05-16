Ideaology (IDEA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $595,700.00

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Ideaology has a market cap of $7.09 million and $595,700.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ideaology has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00085934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.53 or 0.01138470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00062912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00115362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,834,173 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

