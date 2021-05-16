IDEX Trading Down 30.1% Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $51.72 million and $1.98 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0894 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded down 30.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00084704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 107,463.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.58 or 0.01131156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00114006 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

