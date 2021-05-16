IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 2.8% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $28,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 155,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after buying an additional 154,591 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,019,000 after buying an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after buying an additional 148,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX opened at $530.07 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.50 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $520.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.44. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,668. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.