IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $47,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,733 shares of company stock worth $10,551,668. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $530.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $520.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.50 and a 12 month high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.