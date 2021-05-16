Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $15.97 on Top Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.97 or 0.00032600 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $25.59 million and approximately $280,024.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00091806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.49 or 0.00513453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.00232134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004905 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00042554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $584.42 or 0.01193179 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,602,945 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

