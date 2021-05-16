Idle (IDLE) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $13.81 or 0.00031726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idle has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $22.15 million and approximately $152,203.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00087190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.85 or 0.00488990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00227435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $514.28 or 0.01181443 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00040653 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,590 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

