Ieq Capital LLC Buys 9,988 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $170.22 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

