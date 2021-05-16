iEthereum Market Capitalization Tops $885,650.03 (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, iEthereum has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. iEthereum has a total market cap of $885,650.03 and approximately $4.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iEthereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0492 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00087601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00020371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.12 or 0.01126778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00116278 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00062389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

iEthereum Profile

iEthereum (IETH) is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling iEthereum

