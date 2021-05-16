IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 12,996 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $72.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a PE ratio of 120.72, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.97. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

