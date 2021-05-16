IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 14,863 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

