IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,870 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock opened at $252.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.49 and its 200-day moving average is $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.