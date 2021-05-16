IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,098 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 32,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,454,000 after purchasing an additional 167,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $199.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.31. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.89 and a one year high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

