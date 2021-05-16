IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 6,656 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.89. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $72.71 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

