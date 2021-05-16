IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,944 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,952 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $413,229,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in HP by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $496,405,000 after purchasing an additional 353,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,028,000 after purchasing an additional 448,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HP by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ opened at $32.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.