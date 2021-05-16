IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,822 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.53.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $217.09 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.43 and a 200-day moving average of $220.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

