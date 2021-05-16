IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 13,405 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 297.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,043,880 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in General Motors by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,235,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,231,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

