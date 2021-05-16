IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 7,078 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after buying an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,854,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,390,000 after buying an additional 708,830 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,115,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,801,052 shares of company stock worth $125,864,368. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

