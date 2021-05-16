IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,866.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,085 shares of company stock valued at $84,791,254. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $211.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.59. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $217.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

