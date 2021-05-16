IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,117 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $289.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.70. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $159.13 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

