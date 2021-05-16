IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 87,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 896.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $286.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $178.66 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

