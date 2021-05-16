IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Southern were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.