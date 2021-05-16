IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $488,141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Workday by 14,627.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,116 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Workday by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,662,000 after acquiring an additional 737,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Workday by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,470,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Shares of WDAY opened at $228.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.84 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of -122.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

