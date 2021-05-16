IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,889,780.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $141,216.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,473,025 shares of company stock valued at $88,297,707.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNAP. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.