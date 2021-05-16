IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,111 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Boston Scientific by 621.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,713 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

