IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,903.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

