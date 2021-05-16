IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 182,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

