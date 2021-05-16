IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $238.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.63.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

