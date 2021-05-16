IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.71 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

