IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME opened at $216.99 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $218.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $5,624,810. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.