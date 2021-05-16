IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,198,000 after buying an additional 287,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after buying an additional 578,571 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $101.71 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

