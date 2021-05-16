IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab stock opened at $224.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of -60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

