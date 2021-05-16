IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 138,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,882,000 after purchasing an additional 108,327 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 935.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 139,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 126,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD opened at $114.65 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $117.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51. The company has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.