IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,345,000 after buying an additional 333,733 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,971,000 after buying an additional 323,329 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO opened at $299.40 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.13 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.17.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total transaction of $21,364,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,935 shares of company stock worth $79,447,071 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

