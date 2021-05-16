IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,928 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $277.63 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.44 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 144.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.23.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

