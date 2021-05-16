IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

NYSE:MET opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.41. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.42%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

