IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $296.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.03 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.98.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

