IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $62.27.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.10.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

