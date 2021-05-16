IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 10,538 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 4.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Exelon stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.