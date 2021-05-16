IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,685 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock opened at $141.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.10. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

